Outrigger expands again, purchases Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • COURTESY OUTRIGGER HOSPITALITY GROUP Outrigger Hospitality Group is purchasing the 432-room Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel and plans to rebrand it as the Outrigger Ka‘anapali Beach Resort. The deal, expected to close July 26, also includes purchase of The Plantation Inn in Lahaina.

    COURTESY OUTRIGGER HOSPITALITY GROUP

  • COURTESY OUTRIGGER HOSPITALITY GROUP Outrigger Hospitality Group will develop a multimillion-dollar renovation plan for its newly acquired Outrigger Ka‘anapali Beach Resort. The renovation will build on a recent $75 million investment in the property, which included this guest room.

    COURTESY OUTRIGGER HOSPITALITY GROUP

Outrigger Hospitality Group announced Tuesday that it is acquiring the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel — its sixth beach resort purchase over the past two years. Read more

