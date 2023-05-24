Outrigger expands again, purchases Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:51 a.m.
COURTESY OUTRIGGER HOSPITALITY GROUP
Outrigger Hospitality Group is purchasing the 432-room Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel and plans to rebrand it as the Outrigger Ka‘anapali Beach Resort. The deal, expected to close July 26, also includes purchase of The Plantation Inn in Lahaina.
COURTESY OUTRIGGER HOSPITALITY GROUP
Outrigger Hospitality Group will develop a multimillion-dollar renovation plan for its newly acquired Outrigger Ka‘anapali Beach Resort. The renovation will build on a recent $75 million investment in the property, which included this guest room.