8 UH athletes earn academic all-district

Eight Hawaii student-athletes, including men’s volleyball standout Jakob Thelle, were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic At-Large All-District Team. Read more

The others were Kana’i Akana (men’s volleyball, finance); Kaylee Glagau (beach volleyball, social work); Brooke Van Sickle (beach volleyball; marketing, economics), Hyeonji Kang (women’s golf, exploratory business); Mayumi Umezu (women’s golf, management information systems), Tyler Ogawa (men’s golf, business); Emma van Rossum (water polo; information and computer sciences, psychology).

To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve, reached at least sophomore status and maintained a 3.50 or higher cumulative GPA.

Thelle (urban & regional planning; global environmental science) was the 2023 AVCA National Player of the Year and a four-time AVCA All-American.

Glagau, van Rossum and Van Sickle also earned All-America status in their sports.

Thelle and van Rossum were the recipients of the 2023 Jack Bonham Award, which is UH athletics’ highest individual honor.

UH women’s sailing team in 14th place

The Hawaii women’s sailing team is 14th after the first day of the ICSA National Championship held Tuesday off Kings Point, N.Y.

The Rainbow Wahine have 151 points in the Eastern semifinals pool. The top nine teams in each pool qualify for the two-day finals.

Hawaii, which is 57 points out of ninth place, is among 36 teams competing in the event.