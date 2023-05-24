Hawaii Beat | Sports 8 UH athletes earn academic all-district By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Eight Hawaii student-athletes, including men’s volleyball standout Jakob Thelle, were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic At-Large All-District Team. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Eight Hawaii student-athletes, including men’s volleyball standout Jakob Thelle, were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic At-Large All-District Team. The others were Kana’i Akana (men’s volleyball, finance); Kaylee Glagau (beach volleyball, social work); Brooke Van Sickle (beach volleyball; marketing, economics), Hyeonji Kang (women’s golf, exploratory business); Mayumi Umezu (women’s golf, management information systems), Tyler Ogawa (men’s golf, business); Emma van Rossum (water polo; information and computer sciences, psychology). To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve, reached at least sophomore status and maintained a 3.50 or higher cumulative GPA. Thelle (urban & regional planning; global environmental science) was the 2023 AVCA National Player of the Year and a four-time AVCA All-American. Glagau, van Rossum and Van Sickle also earned All-America status in their sports. Thelle and van Rossum were the recipients of the 2023 Jack Bonham Award, which is UH athletics’ highest individual honor. UH women’s sailing team in 14th place The Hawaii women’s sailing team is 14th after the first day of the ICSA National Championship held Tuesday off Kings Point, N.Y. The Rainbow Wahine have 151 points in the Eastern semifinals pool. The top nine teams in each pool qualify for the two-day finals. Hawaii, which is 57 points out of ninth place, is among 36 teams competing in the event. Previous Story ‘Iolani alumna Chow qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open Next Story Scoreboard – May 24, 2023