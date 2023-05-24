Mohr, others hope to pull off more surprises at NCAA track and field event
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:19 p.m.
Hailee Mohr high-fived a supporter during a sendoff on Monday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex for the University of Hawaii’s participants in this week’s NCAA Track and Field Championship First Round meet in Sacramento, Calif. Mohr (discus) will be joined by Lilian Turban (high jump), left, and Alyssa Mae Antolin (200 meters), middle.