Mohr, others hope to pull off more surprises at NCAA track and field event

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS Hailee Mohr high-fived a supporter during a sendoff on Monday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex for the University of Hawaii’s participants in this week’s NCAA Track and Field Championship First Round meet in Sacramento, Calif. Mohr (discus) will be joined by Lilian Turban (high jump), left, and Alyssa Mae Antolin (200 meters), middle.

Sometimes Hailee Mohr still surprises herself. When a discus leaves her hand, the University of Hawaii thrower can’t always tell just how far it’ll carry. Read more

