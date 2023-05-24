Mohr, others hope to pull off more surprises at NCAA track and field event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sometimes Hailee Mohr still surprises herself. When a discus leaves her hand, the University of Hawaii thrower can’t always tell just how far it’ll carry. Read more

“I think every PR (personal record) I’ve had is one of those throws where I’m like, ‘That didn’t feel too hard,’ ” Mohr said. “It feels easy and I usually don’t expect it to be a PR. Then I’ll hear the mark get read off and I’m like, ‘Really?’

“It usually feels effortless when it happens.”

Honing that sense of ease no doubt required countless repetitions and hours of effort that have paid off in back-to-back trips to the first round of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Along with Mohr, sophomore Lilian Turban also earned a second straight berth in the NCAA regional meet in the high jump after winning each meet she entered during the outdoor season.

The Rainbow Wahine added another member to this year’s travel party with sprinter Alyssa Mae Antolin continuing her history-making junior season with this week’s trip to Sacramento, Calif.

The UH trio received a sendoff from the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Monday and the regional meet opens with men’s events today at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

It’ll be a far shorter trip for Mohr and Turban, who will have a clearer idea of the atmosphere in their competitions on Saturday after qualifying for last year’s regional in Fayetteville, Ark.

Mohr placed 32nd in her debut in the NCAA preliminary meet and secured her return with a throw of 174 feet, 7 inches at the Oregon State High Performance meet on April 28 in Corvallis, Ore.

“Just excited to have that experience under my belt,” said Mohr, who enters as the 33rd seed in the discus. “I think it’ll be a lot calmer for me, like, ‘OK, I’ve done this before.’ I know what to expect and just ready to chase some big throws.”

She’ll also prep for her three throws with the added comfort of having family members in the crowd at Hornet Stadium, including her husband, Justin.

“It makes me even more relaxed to know he’s there supporting me,” Mohr said. “I usually go over and give him a hug between sets. … So it feels wonderful to have him there.”

Turban qualified in the high jump last season while also training for the heptathlon and placed 22nd in the regional with a height of 5-9 1/4. Entering her sophomore season, Turban and the UH coaches agreed that she would focus on the high jump and she posted a personal best of 6-0 3/4 in winning the event at the Big West Championships on May 12 in Fullerton, Calif.

She still cross-trains in the other heptathlon events and contributed to UH’s third-place finish in the conference meet by claiming the bronze in the javelin.

“In a way I love that I can focus mostly on high jump, but also I’m the kind of athlete who needs variety,” Turban said. “So I’m glad I’m still doing some throwing, some shot put and javelin. At practice I still do long jump sometimes, I do hurdling sometimes just for variety. In competition my mind is only set on high jump.”

Originally from Estonia, Turban had visited Kauai on vacations and attending college in Hawaii “was just a wild thought” when she reached out to Rainbow Wahine coaches Tim Boyce and Madeleine Carleton.

“That was out of the blue and decided to try it out and I’m really happy I made that decision,” Turban said. “It’s really special and I’m really thankful for the opportunities and everything that has worked for me here.”

Antolin didn’t have to travel quite that far in moving from Maui to Manoa.

After coming up just short of a regional berth last year, Antolin earned a qualifying time in the 200 meters when she broke the school record with a time of 23.38 seconds at the Bryan Clay Invitational in April. She’s the first UH athlete to qualify for the NCAA regionals in the 200 meters and the first sprinter to make it that far since Tasha Monroe represented UH in the 400 meters in 2005.

Antolin enters the NCAA meet as the 34th seed among the 48 qualifiers after claiming a second straight Big West title in the 200 meters.

“It feels unreal,” Antolin said of the regional berth. “It was a goal definitely because last year I missed it by .01. It was definitely a relief knowing we practiced hard enough to make it into the top 48.”

The first round of the women’s 200 meters is scheduled for Thursday, with the top three finishers from each of the six heats and the next six best times advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinals. The top three in each quarterfinal heat plus the next three best times move on to the to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships set for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

The women’s discus and high jump will also be contested on Saturday, with the top 12 in those events advancing to Austin.