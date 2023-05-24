Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 24, 2023 Today Updated 10:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled. THURSDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. BASEBALL BIG WEST STANDINGS Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L UC San Diego 21 9 .700 — 34 18 UCSB 18 9 .667 1½ 35 17 CS Fullerton 18 9 .667 1½ 29 21 CSUN 17 10 .630 2½ 31 17 UC Irvine 16 11 .593 3½ 35 17 Hawaii 15 12 .556 4½ 26 20 Long Beach St. 14 13 .519 5½ 30 22 Cal Poly 10 17 .370 9½ 20 33 CSU Bakersfield 9 18 .333 10½ 18 31 UC Davis 7 20 .259 12½ 17 34 UC Riverside 5 22 .185 14½ 11 38 Thursday through Saturday series UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii UC Riverside at UC Irvine CS Fullerton at Cal Poly UC Davis at Long Beach State CSUN at CSU Bakersfield End regular season UH Schedule/Results (26-20 overall, 15-12 Big West) Feb. 17 vs. Wright State L, 8-3 Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 5-4 (8 inn.) Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 12-2 (7 inn.) Feb. 19 vs. Wright State W, 16-7 Feb. 24 at San Diego L, 14-2 Feb. 26 vs. North Dakota St.# W, 13-1 Feb. 27 at San Diego State L, 3-2 March 3 at Minnesota W, 3-2 March 4 vs. Nebraska# L, 12-3 March 5 vs. Maryland# W, 9-3 March 10 vs. UConn W, 8-4 March 11 vs. UConn L, 13-8 March 12 vs. UConn L, 18-10 March 13 vs. UConn L, 9-2 March 17 at Cal Poly! W, 1-0 (10 inn.) March 18 at Cal Poly! W, 7-2 March 19 at Cal Poly! L, 10-3 March 24 vs. Tulane W, 3-1 March 25 vs. Tulane W, 7-1 March 26 vs. Tulane W, 5-1 March 31 at CS Fullerton! L, 7-6 April 1 at CS Fullerton! W, 14-10 April 2 at CS Fullerton! L, 12-11 (10 inn.) April 6 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2 April 7 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2 April 8 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2 April 14 vs. UC San Diego! W, 1-0 April 15 vs. UC San Diego! W, 17-8 April 16 vs. UC San Diego! L, 11-2 April 21 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 6-4 April 22 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 2-0 April 23 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 4-2 April 25 at Cal Baptist W, 9-4 April 28 at UC Riverside! L, 3-2 April 29 at UC Riverside! W, 12-10 April 30 at UC Riverside! L, 7-6 May 3 at Pepperdine L, 11-4 May 5 at UC Irvine! W, 7-2 May 6 at UC Irvine! L, 6-0 May 7 at UC Irvine! L, 6-1 May 11 vs. UC Davis! W, 5-3 May 12 vs. UC Davis! W, 11-3 May 14 vs. UC Davis! W, 7-2 May 19 at CS Northridge! W, 7-0 May 20 at CS Northridge! L, 11-2 May 21 at CS Northridge! L, 8-6 May 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. May 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. May 27 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. #—neutral site !—Big West game WATER POLO ILH GIRLS DIVISION II ALL-STARS Player of the Year: Siena Settle (Le Jardin, So.) Co-Coaches of the Year: La‘akea Dedrick (Kamehameha); Randall Burgess (Le Jardin) First Team Center: Elaine Hicks (‘Iolani, So.) Attacker: Kalalea Tanner (Kamehameha, So.); Ava Carlson (Kamehameha, Fr.); Emma Simmons (Punahou, Sr.); Bella Nicolai (Punahou, Fr.) Driver: Abby Ward (Le Jardin, Jr.) Goalie: Gwen Melish (Le Jardin, Fr.) Second Team Center: Kaya Pestana (‘Iolani, Fr.); Tatum Kahahawai (Kamehameha, Sr.); Noe Wong (Mid-Pacific, Fr.) Attacker: Pualii Zidek (Kamehameha, Sr.); Isabella Lee (Punahou, So.) Defender: Norah Dodson (Le Jardin, Fr.) Center/Defender: Kuupuamaikalani Saole (Punahou, Fr.) Goalie: Isabel Nieling (Punahou, Fr.) Horonable Mention ‘Iolani: Aeryn Imai (So.); Catherine Wiecking (So.). Kamehameha: Moanahiwalani Walker (Sr.); Maile Camaganacan (Fr.). Mid-Pacific: Chanel Awai (Jr.); Brooklen “Brookie,” So.; Ameila Morvant (So.); Leina Sunada (Fr.). Previous Story 8 UH athletes earn academic all-district Next Story Television and radio – May 24, 2023