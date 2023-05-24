Scoreboard – May 24, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASEBALL

BIG WEST STANDINGS

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC San Diego 21 9 .700 — 34 18

UCSB 18 9 .667 1½ 35 17

CS Fullerton 18 9 .667 1½ 29 21

CSUN 17 10 .630 2½ 31 17

UC Irvine 16 11 .593 3½ 35 17

Hawaii 15 12 .556 4½ 26 20

Long Beach St. 14 13 .519 5½ 30 22

Cal Poly 10 17 .370 9½ 20 33

CSU Bakersfield 9 18 .333 10½ 18 31

UC Davis 7 20 .259 12½ 17 34

UC Riverside 5 22 .185 14½ 11 38

Thursday through Saturday series

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii

UC Riverside at UC Irvine

CS Fullerton at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Long Beach State

CSUN at CSU Bakersfield

End regular season

UH Schedule/Results

(26-20 overall, 15-12 Big West)

Feb. 17 vs. Wright State L, 8-3

Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 5-4 (8 inn.)

Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 12-2 (7 inn.)

Feb. 19 vs. Wright State W, 16-7

Feb. 24 at San Diego L, 14-2

Feb. 26 vs. North Dakota St.# W, 13-1

Feb. 27 at San Diego State L, 3-2

March 3 at Minnesota W, 3-2

March 4 vs. Nebraska# L, 12-3

March 5 vs. Maryland# W, 9-3

March 10 vs. UConn W, 8-4

March 11 vs. UConn L, 13-8

March 12 vs. UConn L, 18-10

March 13 vs. UConn L, 9-2

March 17 at Cal Poly! W, 1-0 (10 inn.)

March 18 at Cal Poly! W, 7-2

March 19 at Cal Poly! L, 10-3

March 24 vs. Tulane W, 3-1

March 25 vs. Tulane W, 7-1

March 26 vs. Tulane W, 5-1

March 31 at CS Fullerton! L, 7-6

April 1 at CS Fullerton! W, 14-10

April 2 at CS Fullerton! L, 12-11 (10 inn.)

April 6 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2

April 7 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2

April 8 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2

April 14 vs. UC San Diego! W, 1-0

April 15 vs. UC San Diego! W, 17-8

April 16 vs. UC San Diego! L, 11-2

April 21 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 6-4

April 22 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 2-0

April 23 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 4-2

April 25 at Cal Baptist W, 9-4

April 28 at UC Riverside! L, 3-2

April 29 at UC Riverside! W, 12-10

April 30 at UC Riverside! L, 7-6

May 3 at Pepperdine L, 11-4

May 5 at UC Irvine! W, 7-2

May 6 at UC Irvine! L, 6-0

May 7 at UC Irvine! L, 6-1

May 11 vs. UC Davis! W, 5-3

May 12 vs. UC Davis! W, 11-3

May 14 vs. UC Davis! W, 7-2

May 19 at CS Northridge! W, 7-0

May 20 at CS Northridge! L, 11-2

May 21 at CS Northridge! L, 8-6

May 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

May 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

May 27 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

#—neutral site

!—Big West game

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS DIVISION II ALL-STARS

Player of the Year: Siena Settle

(Le Jardin, So.)

Co-Coaches of the Year: La‘akea

Dedrick (Kamehameha); Randall Burgess (Le Jardin)

First Team

Center: Elaine Hicks (‘Iolani, So.)

Attacker: Kalalea Tanner (Kamehameha, So.); Ava Carlson (Kamehameha, Fr.); Emma Simmons (Punahou, Sr.); Bella Nicolai (Punahou, Fr.)

Driver: Abby Ward (Le Jardin, Jr.)

Goalie: Gwen Melish (Le Jardin, Fr.)

Second Team

Center: Kaya Pestana (‘Iolani, Fr.); Tatum Kahahawai (Kamehameha, Sr.); Noe Wong (Mid-Pacific, Fr.)

Attacker: Pualii Zidek (Kamehameha, Sr.); Isabella Lee (Punahou, So.)

Defender: Norah Dodson (Le Jardin, Fr.)

Center/Defender: Kuupuamaikalani Saole (Punahou, Fr.)

Goalie: Isabel Nieling (Punahou, Fr.)

Horonable Mention

‘Iolani: Aeryn Imai (So.); Catherine

Wiecking (So.).

Kamehameha: Moanahiwalani Walker (Sr.); Maile Camaganacan (Fr.).

Mid-Pacific: Chanel Awai (Jr.); Brooklen “Brookie,” So.; Ameila Morvant (So.); Leina Sunada (Fr.).