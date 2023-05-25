Letter: More tourists, more COVID, less housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read the front page of Tuesday’s Star-Advertiser with relief. The three main crises that have plagued us locally over the past year are over! Read more

I read the front page of Tuesday’s Star-Advertiser with relief. The three main crises that have plagued us locally over the past year are over!

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is able to fund marketing for more tourists (“HTA awards over $67M to 3 contractors”). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 crisis is pau (tell that to the folks in the Hilo care home) (“Hilo nursing home COVID outbreak includes 93 cases”), and we don’t need more housing for homeless in Honolulu (“$253M in funding expected to lapse, city officials say”).

Whew! I was worried that these crises would never end. Now I can focus on the comics again.

Sam Pooley

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter