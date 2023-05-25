Editorial | Letters Letter: More tourists, more COVID, less housing Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I read the front page of Tuesday’s Star-Advertiser with relief. The three main crises that have plagued us locally over the past year are over! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I read the front page of Tuesday’s Star-Advertiser with relief. The three main crises that have plagued us locally over the past year are over! The Hawaii Tourism Authority is able to fund marketing for more tourists (“HTA awards over $67M to 3 contractors”). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 crisis is pau (tell that to the folks in the Hilo care home) (“Hilo nursing home COVID outbreak includes 93 cases”), and we don’t need more housing for homeless in Honolulu (“$253M in funding expected to lapse, city officials say”). Whew! I was worried that these crises would never end. Now I can focus on the comics again. Sam Pooley Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Handi-Van needs to upgrade service