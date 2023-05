Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Guam was hit hard by Typhoon Mawar’s powerful winds, which hit “super typhoon” status with the force of a Category 4 hurricane while over the island territory. The National Weather Service reports that Mawar is the strongest storm to hit Guam in decades, with sustained winds maxing out at above 140 mph.

Accompanied by torrential rain and high surf, the storm damaged buildings, cut power and caused flooding, forcing the evacuation of residents from coastal areas and sending hundreds to shelters. The Red Cross is on the scene; to contribute to aid efforts, go to redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.