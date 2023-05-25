comscore Former Honolulu building inspector gets 5 years in bribery scheme | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Honolulu building inspector gets 5 years in bribery scheme

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“The integrity of all government employees is diminished by the criminal acts of those who compromise their positions for personal gain.”</strong> <strong>Clare E. Connors</strong> <em>U.S. attorney</em>

The city’s former chief building inspector was sentenced to five years in federal prison and fined $100,000 for taking $103,000 in bribes from a Honolulu architect and contractors to pre-screen and fast-track approval of permits. Read more

