Hawaii State FCU donates $20K for book sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii State FCU donates $20K for book sale

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union donated $20,000 Tuesday to the Friends of the Library of Hawaii in support of its 74th annual book sale from June 17-25 at Ward Village. Read more



