Hawaii State FCU donates $20K for book sale

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union donated $20,000 Tuesday to the Friends of the Library of Hawaii in support of its 74th annual book sale from June 17-25 at Ward Village.

As a title sponsor of the book sale, Hawaii State FCU members are invited to attend a members’ preview sale from 4-8 p.m. June 16.

Hawaii State FCU has been the title sponsor of the annual Friends of the Library of Hawaii Book Sale since 2013. The credit union has donated nearly $280,000 to the group and has raised an additional $115,000 in sales at the event through Hawaii State FCU’s members’ preview nights.

ASB, Fiserv award $10K to Molokai business

American Savings Bank and Fiserv Inc. have awarded a $10,000 grant to Molokai Auto Parts, an automotive supply store serving the Molokai community for nearly four years, as part of the Fiserv Back2Business program.

Molokai Auto Parts was selected for its business and community contributions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiserv specializes in payments and financial technology.

Las Vegas event to feature Hawaii products

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will be holding a Pop-Up Makeke, or marketplace, featuring 700 distinct Native Hawaiian and made-in-Hawaii products when it rolls into Las Vegas from June 19-22 for the inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention.

The Pop-Up Makeke will be located at the Westgate Resort & Casino, the site of the convention. The convention is free.

“We’ve rented a 40-foot shipping container to bring with us approximately 10,000 individual items made by Native Hawaiian and other Hawai‘i-based small businesses to sell in Las Vegas,” CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis said in a statement.

About a dozen vendors will travel to Las Vegas to showcase their products in person. Currently confirmed to attend include David Shepard Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i’s Finest, JJ Ohana, Lexbrezzy Hawai‘i, Noho Home, Pawehi Creations and Na Koa.

Hawaiian Electric debuts smart charging app

Hawaiian Electric is partnering with global electric vehicle software provider ev.energy to offer customers a smart charging mobile app that will enable EV drivers to optimize their charging sessions while helping inform Hawaiian Electric’s development of future charging programs and EV-specific rate options.

Customers who enroll in the Smart Charge Hawaii pilot will have the choice of receiving an incentive of either $150 in cash or 10,000 HawaiianMiles under Hawaiian Airlines’ frequent flyer program. Ulupono Initiative provided funding support for the program, which is available to up to 2,000 residential customers with EVs on Oahu, Hawaii island and in Maui County.

As part of their participation, customers will be given access to ev.energy’s mobile app that provides EV drivers with the ability to track their EV charging costs and consumption at home and on the go.

More information is available at ev.energy/business.