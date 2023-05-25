Kokua Line: What goes in emergency disaster kit?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : When you print the list of emergency supplies, can you mention that people should keep a small kit at work as well, because you never know where you will be when disaster strikes. This tends to get overlooked in Hawaii because we focus on hurricane season, and usually there is a warning time for that. Read more

Question: When you print the list of emergency supplies, can you mention that people should keep a small kit at work as well, because you never know where you will be when disaster strikes. This tends to get overlooked in Hawaii because we focus on hurricane season, and usually there is a warning time for that.

Answer: Yes, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security tells people to prepare and keep disaster kits in their homes, workplaces and cars, and has checklists for each on its website, ready.gov/kit.

People who work away from home should be prepared to shelter at the office for at least 24 hours, the DHS says. “Your work kit should include food, water and other necessities like medicines, as well as comfortable walking shoes, stored in a ‘grab and go’ case,” it says. Likewise, similar supplies in your car will help if you are stranded in the vehicle, it says.

At home, keep a disaster kit in a designated place that all household members know about, it says. Keep at least a few days of needed items in easy-to-carry, airtight containers, ready to go if you must leave your home quickly. Two weeks worth of emergency supplies at home are recommended for Hawaii residents, but depending on the size of your family and your vehicle, you might not be able to carry everything if you must leave your home; “mini-kits” built from the two-week supply can help.

As promised in the column that inspired your question (808ne.ws/519kline), we’ll list DHS’ recommendations for a home kit of basic disaster supplies:

>> Water (1 gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

>> Food (at least a several-­day supply of nonperishable food)

>> Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alert

>> Flashlight

>> First-aid kit

>> Extra batteries

>> Whistle (to signal for help)

>> Dust masks (to help filter contaminated air)

>> Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

>> Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

>> Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

>> Manual can opener (for food)

>> Local maps

>> Cellphone with chargers and at least one backup battery

In addition, DHS says to consider adding the following items depending on household needs:

>> Face masks (for everyone ages 2 and older), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes

>> Prescription medications

>> Nonprescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

>> Prescription eyeglasses, contacts and contact lens solution

>> Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

>> Pet food and extra water for pets

>> Cash or traveler’s checks

>> Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

>> Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

>> Complete change of clothing and sturdy shoes

>> Fire extinguisher

>> Matches in a waterproof container

>> Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

>> Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

>> Paper and pencil

>> Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has more resources on its website, dod.hawaii.gov/hiema, under the “Get Ready” tab. There are packing lists for home kits and go-bags.

Mahalo

As we were finishing our onolicious lunch at Jackie’s Diner, one of our favorite lunch places, the smiling server told us that a gentleman who had just left had paid for our lunch! It is lovely to know that the aloha spirit is alive and well and that gray-haired “aunties” and “uncles” are treated with anonymous affection. — Mahalo from “Auntie” L. and “Uncle” S.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.