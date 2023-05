Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the following additions:

>> Colissa Kagihara has been appointed as private client adviser of the personal lines sales unit. Kagihara has over 20 years of insurance industry experience and holds the Resident Insurance Provider License as well as the Associate in Insurance Services designation.

>> Jordan Viernes has been named as account manager II in the personal lines operations unit. Viernes has six years of insurance industry experience.

Honolulu architecture firm AHL has hired Kim Busch as project manager, specializing in education facilities. Busch brings 13 years of experience as a manager in the field performing construction administration with various project types. Most recently she was at the University of Houston, where she was facilities designer and programmer handling special projects. Before that she was a project manager/designer at Texas-IBI Group in Houston and Gensler, where she worked on K-12 and higher education projects. She also worked as a graphic designer for 10 years in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Common Cause Hawaii has hired Camron Hurt as program manager. Hurt has six years of experience in higher education and nonprofit management, and five years of corporate and litigation paralegal experience. The core of his work has focused on uplifting the needs of marginalized groups and centering community-based solutions to systemic issues. He has previously headed the supported decision­-making division and diversity, equity and advisory committee with Disability Rights Tennessee.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.