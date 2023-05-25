comscore Tripler Army Medical Center to pay $29.5M in malpractice case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tripler Army Medical Center to pay $29.5M in malpractice case

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • COURtESY WARREN FAMILY The Warrens in a family photo.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 A spokesperson for Tripler Army Medical Center, above, declined to comment on Tuesday’s medical malpractice judgment.

Hawaii’s U.S. District Court on Tuesday awarded $29.5 million to a local military family in the largest medical malpractice judgment against Tripler Army Medical Center for a 2016 incident involving their then-month-old child. Read more

