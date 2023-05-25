comscore Celia Downes: Basketball, advocacy, politics merge in Griner’s return to play | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Celia Downes: Basketball, advocacy, politics merge in Griner’s return to play

  • By Celia Downes
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner started against the Los Angeles Sparks in the Mercury's season opener — and Griner's first game back since her release from Russian detention — in Los Angeles.

    Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner started against the Los Angeles Sparks in the Mercury’s season opener — and Griner’s first game back since her release from Russian detention — in Los Angeles.

Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA this past weekend was filled with much-deserved fanfare, star power and, despite not being able to play for nearly a year, impressive performances by the Phoenix Mercury center. Read more

