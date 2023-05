Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished 14th at the ICSA National Championship held Wednesday off Kings Point, N.Y.

The Rainbow Wahine scored 204 points over 16 races and two days in the Eastern semifinals pool. Only four races were completed Wednesday because of insufficient wind. The top nine teams in each of the two pool advanced to the two-day finals.