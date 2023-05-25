New Aloha Stadium plan moving forward with modification

Gov. Josh Green was expected to attend the monthly Stadium Authority meeting today to announce the state is moving forward with a modified version of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District plan that has been in the works since 2018.

The adjusted NASED plan will involve one contract with the private sector for the stadium and the rest of the district. The same entity will be charged with developing, building, operating and maintaining the stadium, and have rights to mixed-use development in the surrounding area.

The previous plan called for separate private-sector teams; one for the stadium itself and another for the district.

Late in his term, former Gov. David Ige tried to change course to a traditional design-and-build model that did not include other development. As a candidate, Green voiced support for NASED, as long as affordable housing was included.

After he took office in December 2022, Green’s administration determined the split-project approach would put too much risk of future funding on the state.

“After careful consideration and months of analysis, we have decided to pursue an integrated public-private-partnership approach for the project,” Green said. “This approach will not only provide us with a much-needed new stadium but also ensure long-term funding and cost overruns are managed by the private sector, reducing the burden on our local taxpayers.”

The new stadium, planned for the site of the still-standing old Aloha Stadium in Halawa, will be developed and built with public and private funds and is expected to be ready for the 2028 football season, according to a news release today from NASED. The state Legislature allocated $400 million during the 2022 session to build the new facility, which would host University of Hawaii football games — as did the original 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium.

Since 2021, UH has played its home games at on-campus Ching Complex, which has 9,000 seats but is being expanded to 15,000 for the upcoming season.

The most recent renderings of the new Aloha Stadium call for at least 25,000 seats, with possible expansion. Planners continue to hope for a mixed-use venue that can host football, soccer, rugby, major concerts and other events.

The non-stadium part of the Halawa project will be built over the next 20 years, according to planners.

“The Stadium Authority fully supports Gov. Green in his new direction for NASED,” Stadium Authority chair Brennon Morioka said. “We look forward to issuing the new procurement and being able to provide our community with a much-needed new stadium and a vibrant community district.”

The Requests for Proposals for the previous plan are no longer in play, but “much of the previous work to date can be repurposed in the new approach,” according to today’s news release from NASED.

Around $25 million in state funds have gone toward five years of planning for the new stadium.

