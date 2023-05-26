comscore Off The News: Justice in DPP bribery case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Justice in DPP bribery case

  • Today
  • Updated 7:44 p.m.

Wayne Inouye, former chief building inspector for Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and fined $100,000 for taking $103,000 in bribes from an architect and two contractors between 2012 and 2017 to fast-track permits. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs

Scroll Up