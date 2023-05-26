comscore DHHL must make real progress now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

DHHL must make real progress now

  Today
  • Updated 7:41 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) ceremonially broke ground on a $17 million project to install infrastructure for 161 lots, build 137 turnkey homes and make 24 vacant lots build-ready for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries in Waikapu, Maui. Read more

