Aloha Stadium project gets OK to go with single developer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aloha Stadium project gets OK to go with single developer

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
    2022 DECEMBER 10 Aloha Stadium rendering

There was an air of celebration at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Stadium Authority. It was announced that Gov. Josh Green and the state are moving forward with a modified version of the public-private partnership plan that has been in the works since 2018. Read more

