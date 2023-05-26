Burglars target lockboxes in break-ins, police warn

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department warn businesses to steer clear from using key lockboxes following a rash of recent burglaries. Read more

The Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has investigated nine burglary cases over the past week where a suspect or suspects broke key lockboxes and used the key to enter the business.

CrimeStoppers coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim said a majority of the businesses targeted were in central Honolulu.

General Manager Tara Bendell of Dive Oahu said suspects took items from its storage shacks at Kewalo Basin Harbor during the early morning hours Monday.

Surveillance video footage showed a suspect in the driver’s seat of a black sport utility vehicle and two other suspects, one of whom was carrying a heavy-duty bolt cutter, entering the SUV at about 2:20 a.m. The trio left and returned about a half-hour later and “rifled through our shacks,” she said.

Ten underwater scooters, GoPro cameras and dive lights were among the items taken. The total value of the items was estimated at $10,000.

Dive Oahu is offering a $2,000 reward for the return of its merchandise.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. People also can send anonymous tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.