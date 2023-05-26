comscore Hawaii agriculture tech firm receives federal grant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii agriculture tech firm receives federal grant

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.

Hawaii-based agriculture technology company Smart Yields and its partners at the Pacific Basin Agricultural Research Center in Hilo were selected as one of only five teams nationwide to receive a U.S. Department of Agriculture innovation grant focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Read more

Previous Story
Former Honolulu building inspector gets 5 years in bribery scheme

Scroll Up