comscore Kokua Line: Will rail stations charge fee for parking? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will rail stations charge fee for parking?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Question: Will there be a charge for parking at rail stations where parking is offered? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii agriculture tech firm receives federal grant

Scroll Up