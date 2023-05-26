MCBH commander hands over the reins

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Marines saluted with guests during the national anthem at the beginning of Thursday’s change-of-command ceremony.
Above, Beaven with his family after they were presented with lei.
Above, Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Caputo, left, delivered the colors to Col. Speros Koumparakis to relinquish his command to Col. Jeremy Beaven, who stood beside him.
A ceremony was held Thursday for the change of command of Marine Corps Base Hawaii from Col. Speros Koumparakis to Col. Jeremy Beaven. Above, Marines marched as the Color Guard took a turn at the beginning of the ceremony.