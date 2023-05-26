comscore MCBH commander hands over the reins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
MCBH commander hands over the reins

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Marines saluted with guests during the national anthem at the beginning of Thursday’s change-of-command ceremony.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Beaven with his family after they were presented with lei.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Caputo, left, delivered the colors to Col. Speros Koumpa­rakis to relinquish his command to Col. Jeremy Beaven, who stood beside him.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A ceremony was held Thursday for the change of command of Marine Corps Base Hawaii from Col. Speros Koumparakis to Col. Jeremy Beaven. Above, Marines marched as the Color Guard took a turn at the beginning of the ceremony.

At a Thursday ceremony on the edge of Kaneohe Bay, outgoing Marine Corps Base Hawaii commander Col. Speros Koumparakis handed over the reins to his successor, Col. Jeremy Beaven. Read more

