Kahala Nui has promoted Dani Sakai to life enrichment manager at Hi‘olani Care Center. Sakai most recently served as assistant life enrichment manager and was named Associate of the Month in April 2012 and June 2020. Prior to joining Kahala Nui in 2007, she served as a project administrative assistant at Prudential.

