Rearview Mirror: Punchbowl, nuclear power, Flamingo eateries spur interest

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Punchbowl was considered as a cemetery as far back as 1899. When the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific opened in 1949, it had temporary white crosses and Stars of David.

  • COURTESY FLAMINGO RESTAURANTS Flamingo had nine restaurants on Oahu at one time and still sells its pies to Times, Marukai and Don Quijote. Daniel, Thelma and Steven Nagamine in front of their Ala Moana restaurant in 1965.

    Flamingo had nine restaurants on Oahu at one time and still sells its pies to Times, Marukai and Don Quijote.

    Daniel, Thelma and Steven Nagamine in front of their Ala Moana restaurant in 1965.

  • Sam Slom

My email inbox is usually overflowing with reader comments and questions. Sometimes they ask things I have never considered, such as when Punchbowl was first considered as a cemetery, or about proposed nuclear power plants on Oahu. Read more

