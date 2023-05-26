Rearview Mirror: Punchbowl, nuclear power, Flamingo eateries spur interest
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:30 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Punchbowl was considered as a cemetery as far back as 1899. When the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific opened in 1949, it had temporary white crosses and Stars of David.
COURTESY FLAMINGO RESTAURANTS
Flamingo had nine restaurants on Oahu at one time and still sells its pies to Times, Marukai and Don Quijote.
Daniel, Thelma and Steven Nagamine in front of their Ala Moana restaurant in 1965.
