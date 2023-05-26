comscore Wahiawa man pleads guilty in foster child pornography case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wahiawa man pleads guilty in foster child pornography case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

A 31-year-old Wahiawa man facing federal child pornography charges after he forced two young girls living in a foster home to perform sex acts that he recorded in exchange for food pleaded guilty Thursday. Read more

