Hawaii Beat | Sports Khalilah Mitchell rejoins Wahine hoops staff By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! After a year away, Khalilah Mitchell will rejoin the University of Hawaii women’s basketball program as an assistant coach, the school announced on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. After a year away, Khalilah Mitchell will rejoin the University of Hawaii women’s basketball program as an assistant coach, the school announced on Thursday. Mitchell spent four years on the coaching staff led by Laura Beeman before moving to San Jose State last year. She fills the vacancy left when De’Audra Brown accepted an assistant position at Sacramento State. UH reached the Big West Tournament semifinals or championship game in each of Mitchell’s years on the staff, including the run to the conference regular-season and tournament titles in 2022. The Rainbow Wahine repeated as tournament champion in March. “We are ecstatic that Khalilah is returning to our program,” Beeman said in the announcement. “Not only does she bring a wealth of player development, basketball knowledge and passion for our players, more importantly she brings high character. Her ability to connect with players on and off the court is another strength that will continue to grow our program in a positive direction.” UH sprinter Antolin finishes 28th at NCAAs Hawaii’s Alyssa Mae Antolin finished 28th in the 200-meter dash Thursday during the first round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif. Antolin, a junior and Maui High graduate, ran the race in 23.54 to finish fifth in Heat No. 6. She was the first UH sprinter to make the national event since 2005. The Rainbow Wahine’s Lilian Turban (high jump) and Hallee Mohr (discus) will compete Saturday. Previous Story Celia Downes: Basketball, advocacy, politics merge in Griner’s return to play Next Story Scoreboard – May 26, 2023