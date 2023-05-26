Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 26, 2023 Today Updated 9:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Saturday BASEBALL Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. VOLLEYBALL ILH Boys Division III All-Stars Co-Players of the Year: Cole Barretto (Assets, Sr.); Caleb Corpuz (Christian Academy, Sr.) Coach of the Year: Alexis Abaya (Assets) First Team Middle blocker: Jordan McKenzie (Assets, Jr.) Setter: Simeon Ferreira (Christian Academy, Sr.); Zane Tamashiro (Island Pacific, So.) Middle: Keenan Ferry (Christian Academy, Sr.) Outside hitter: Aaron Ling (Christian Academy, Jr.); Kalum Pascua (Island Pacific, So.) Libero: Zachary Hirsbrunner (Island Pacific, So.) Second Team Setter: Kyle Shindo (Assets, Jr.) Middle: Dane Anderson (Christian Academy, Jr.) Outside hitter/setter: Nathan So (Christian Academy, So.) Outside hitter: Ryen Cacal (Hawaiian Mission, Sr.) Middle blocker: Breydon Gono (Hawaiian Mission, Sr.); Zion Slade (Hawaiian Mission, So.); Libero: Joash Same (Hawaiian Mission, Jr.) Previous Story Khalilah Mitchell rejoins Wahine hoops staff Next Story Television and radio – May 26, 2023