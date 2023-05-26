Scoreboard – May 26, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

Saturday

BASEBALL

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Boys Division III All-Stars

Co-Players of the Year: Cole Barretto

(Assets, Sr.); Caleb Corpuz (Christian

Academy, Sr.)

Coach of the Year: Alexis Abaya (Assets)

First Team

Middle blocker: Jordan McKenzie

(Assets, Jr.)

Setter: Simeon Ferreira (Christian

Academy, Sr.); Zane Tamashiro (Island

Pacific, So.)

Middle: Keenan Ferry (Christian Academy,

Sr.)

Outside hitter: Aaron Ling (Christian

Academy, Jr.); Kalum Pascua (Island

Pacific, So.)

Libero: Zachary Hirsbrunner (Island

Pacific, So.)

Second Team

Setter: Kyle Shindo (Assets, Jr.)

Middle: Dane Anderson (Christian

Academy, Jr.)

Outside hitter/setter: Nathan So

(Christian Academy, So.)

Outside hitter: Ryen Cacal (Hawaiian

Mission, Sr.)

Middle blocker: Breydon Gono (Hawaiian

Mission, Sr.); Zion Slade (Hawaiian

Mission, So.);

Libero: Joash Same (Hawaiian Mission, Jr.)