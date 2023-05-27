Council mulls mandating Narcan in Honolulu bars, nightclubs
By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:24 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE
The Council’s consideration of Bill 28 coincides with the state Department of Health and its partnership with nonprofit Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, or H3RC, to provide free doses of naloxone — known by its trade name Narcan — to all Hawaii residents.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2021
If passed, the proposed Honolulu ordinance to mandate bars, nightclubs and restaurants serving alcohol to have naloxone nasal spray on hand would take effect Jan. 1. Above, customers sit at the bar area at Murphy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Honolulu.