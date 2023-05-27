comscore Council mulls mandating Narcan in Honolulu bars, nightclubs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council mulls mandating Narcan in Honolulu bars, nightclubs

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE The Council’s consideration of Bill 28 coincides with the state Department of Health and its partnership with nonprofit Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, or H3RC, to provide free doses of naloxone — known by its trade name Narcan — to all Hawaii residents.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

    The Council’s consideration of Bill 28 coincides with the state Department of Health and its partnership with nonprofit Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, or H3RC, to provide free doses of naloxone — known by its trade name Narcan — to all Hawaii residents.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2021 If passed, the proposed Honolulu ordinance to mandate bars, nightclubs and restaurants serving alcohol to have naloxone nasal spray on hand would take effect Jan. 1. Above, customers sit at the bar area at Murphy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Honolulu.

    GEORGE F. LEE / 2021

    If passed, the proposed Honolulu ordinance to mandate bars, nightclubs and restaurants serving alcohol to have naloxone nasal spray on hand would take effect Jan. 1. Above, customers sit at the bar area at Murphy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Honolulu.

Under a new measure, Honolulu would mandate that roughly 850 bars, nightclubs and restaurants serving alcohol in the city be required to have naloxone nasal spray on hand to counteract opioid-related overdoses. Read more

Previous Story
MCBH commander hands over the reins

Scroll Up