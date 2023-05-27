comscore FEMA-chartered planes to send relief to Guam from Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
FEMA-chartered planes to send relief to Guam from Hawaii

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
    The waters of the Hagatna River overflowed and encroached into the Bank of Guam parking lot Thursday in Hagatna, Guam, in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

FEMA-chartered Pacific Air Cargo’s B474-400F will airlift supplies from FEMA’s Diamond Head facility to Guam, according to Paul Skellon, PAC’s director of communications. Read more

