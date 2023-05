Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Zoo welcomed Enzi, a male lion, from Indiana on May 18. The 8-year-old lion will be housed with Moxy, the zoo’s female lioness, in the lion habitat. They are not a planned breeding pair as Moxy is 14 years old and past her breeding age.

The Honolulu Police Department’s solo bike escort team assisted the arrival to the zoo, according to a news release.

“We are very fortunate that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums was able to identify a male lion for the Honolulu Zoo, and we are all very excited to welcome him to his new home in the African Savanna,” said Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo’s director.

The 440-pound lion was born Sept. 21, 2015, in Indianapolis. He must complete a 120-day quarantine before being transferred to his exhibit. The public can expect to see Enzi in late September.