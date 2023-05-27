comscore Military leaders look to Singapore for lessons in the Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Military leaders look to Singapore for lessons in the Pacific

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Army and Singaporean Army personnel gather after doing live fire training at Schofield Barracks.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Army and Singaporean Army personnel gather after doing live fire training at Schofield Barracks.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Singaporean troops aim their rifles at the top of a hill at Schofield Barracks.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Singaporean troops aim their rifles at the top of a hill at Schofield Barracks.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Singaporean army chief Maj. Gen. David Neo delivered a keynote address to an international audience May 17 at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Land Forces of the Pacific symposium at the Sheraton Waikiki.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Singaporean army chief Maj. Gen. David Neo delivered a keynote address to an international audience May 17 at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Land Forces of the Pacific symposium at the Sheraton Waikiki.

Tiger Balm is part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, which sends U.S. units around the region and brings foreign troops to American bases for training and meetings as U.S. commanders seek to bolster regional ties amid geopolitical tensions. Read more

Previous Story
MCBH commander hands over the reins

Scroll Up