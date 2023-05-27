comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority is asked to explain U.S., Canada awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority is asked to explain U.S., Canada awards

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers pepper the shoreline outside the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on May 19.

    Beachgoers pepper the shoreline outside the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on May 19.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has received requests for debriefings — the first step in a possible procurement protest — on the awards that it made this week to manage the brands and market Hawaii to the United States and Canada. Read more

