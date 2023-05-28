Column: Lantern-floating helps to honor fallen military

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Memorial Day is an important observance for our state and country. It offers us moments to pause and reflect on how fortunate we are as citizens of the United States of America who live with rights and freedoms that were created and defended by the heroes of our past. And every year, I look forward to the opportunity to pay homage to those special individuals who answered our nation’s call and experienced the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf.

The special thing about Memorial Day is that it brings families, friends and communities together in a way unlike any moment throughout the year, where collectively we can channel our expressions of love and gratitude from within our hearts and souls while connecting with those we have lost in our lives.

The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony is one of the most profound events to occur on Memorial Day. And as a retired member of our military, I welcome the opportunity to join the many, Hawaii residents and visitors alike, who participate in this meaningful moment on the shore of Ala Moana Beach.

The ceremony takes hearts that were once broken and helps them mend and heal by bridging and connecting through messages inscribed on the lanterns and set afloat as vessels of light, hope and love. It is a fitting culmination of our state’s Memorial Day observances. It gathers our communities to unite as one, 50,000 strong, and send the power of love and prayer. Like its theme — Many Rivers, One Ocean — the lantern-floating ceremony demonstrates that there is strength in sharing and standing as one community.

It is important to honor those who laid down their lives by paying the ultimate sacrifice while defending the colors of our nation. It is a shared responsibility throughout every corner of our communities to be involved in honoring our fallen. The boundaries for people to have the opportunity to celebrate while paying respect to our fallen are limitless.

Given the sense of division our nation is currently experiencing, it is now, more than ever, that our communities need to come together and collectively join hands while expressing our appreciation and gratitude for those who gave their all.

I am deeply grateful to Shinnyo-en and Na Lei Aloha Foundation for taking the time and energy to provide this incredible gathering of healing. It offers strength to all the participants, viewers and others on the beach through what we need most in our lives — love and hope.

I call on all military members and veterans of all service branches and their families and friends to attend and participate in the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony this Memorial Day. You will be healed, you will be filled with gratitude, and you will become one with your community. Many rivers, one ocean.

Rob Lee is a retired command chief master sergeant of the Hawaii National Guard.