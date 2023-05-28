Letter: Promise of pardons for insurrectionists

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am sad to see and hear that the two leading contenders for the Republican nomination for U.S. president are willing, if elected, to dangle possible pardons to selected citizens who have been found guilty of various crimes for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

It’s clear that those who were tried and convicted were attempting to stop the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next by storming our nation’s Capitol with malicious intent. This is not the American way that has prevailed since the founding of our country. It’s also very clear that former President Donald Trump is the igniting spark for this and many other issues such as race, religion, education, the right to vote and women’s rights.

The attempt to win over voters with such a tactic is wrong. Yes, our president has the constitutional right to award pardons. Do our norms also grant presidential politicians the same right to say anything to lure voters?

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

