Letter: Promise of pardons for insurrectionists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Promise of pardons for insurrectionists

  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

I am sad to see and hear that the two leading contenders for the Republican nomination for U.S. president are willing, if elected, to dangle possible pardons to selected citizens who have been found guilty of various crimes for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Read more

