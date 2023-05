Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 109-110

6:40 p.m. today

Pil-du becomes infuriated after finding out Shi-joon’s true identity. Shi-joon tells Pil-du that he’s got to pay his dues for what he did. Chung-yi tells Shi-joon that she knows Shi-joon was involved in Pil-du’s suicide. Shi-joon tells her his ultimate goal is revenge.

Episodes 111-112

7:45 p.m. today

Pil-du kidnaps Yeol-mae and threatens Shi-joon. Ji-na begs for Chung-yi’s help to save Yeol-mae. Pil-du demands a $10-million ransom; Shi-joon insists on confirmation that Yeol-mae is alive. Pil-du runs when he hears that police are approaching.

“Joseon Attorney”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

Han Soo heads to his hometown to find a lady who has information, but she is murdered in front of his eyes. Yeon Joo tells Ji Sun to keep a distance. Han Soo and Yeon Joo present themselves as royal inspectors to learn the truth. Han Soo takes on a murder case that seems unwinnable.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Han Soo and Princess Yeon Joo pledge to be there for each other. Resigned to accept her punishment, Young Sil changes her mind when she finds out she is pregnant. Ji Sun confronts his father about Park Jae Soo’s death. Princess Yeon Joo feels a tug at her heart seeing Han Soo sad.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 17-18

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Young-shin asks Jung-hoon if he’s attracted to someone else. Jung-hoon replies that he is. When asked who that other woman is, Jung-hoon answers, “It’s you.” He accuses her of being a dunce for not catching on after he dropped so many hints through the years.

Episodes 19-20

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin, Jung-hoon, O-bok and Da-jung go on a camping trip. Young-shin leaves so Da-jung and Jung-hoon can be alone. Da-jung tells Jung-hoon to confide in her if things are tough. He replies that he’s in love with someone else.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 43

7:50 p.m. Friday

Gae Yeonsu and his faction try to use Damdeok to lure the king into giving up the royal seal. Seol Ji meets with Hwang Hoe, but Hwang Hoe is not convinced by her words. The king and the queen head over to meet with Gae Yeonsu in order to try to save Damdeok’s life.

Episode 44

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Seol Ji tries to find the king, but the king and the queen are already on their way to meet with Gae Yeonsu. Having learned that Gae Yeonsu has started a rebellion, Feng Ba devises a plan to bring Ko Un over to his side. Damdeok and Cheongun are determined to attack Gae Yeonsu.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.