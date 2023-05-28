comscore More music in Iam Tongi’s future after ‘American Idol’ win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

More music in Iam Tongi’s future after ‘American Idol’ win

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi, left, performed with Jack Johnson May 16 at the Stables at Turtle Bay.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi, left, performed with Jack Johnson May 16 at the Stables at Turtle Bay.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi performed May 16 at the Stables at Turtle Bay.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi performed May 16 at the Stables at Turtle Bay.

The past seven days have been the week of a lifetime for 18-year-old Iam Tongi — with perhaps the best yet to come. Read more

Previous Story
Pandemic response film up for honor

Scroll Up