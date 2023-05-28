More music in Iam Tongi’s future after ‘American Idol’ win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The past seven days have been the week of a lifetime for 18-year-old Iam Tongi — with perhaps the best yet to come.

The Kahuku-born Tongi, for the last four years a resident of Federal Way, Wash., on May 21 was declared the winner of this year’s “American Idol” singing competition after enchanting viewers with emotional performances that carried him through round after round of the immensely popular ABC television show.

He is now looking forward to a busy year as the reigning “Idol” champion and will almost certainly return to the popular show as a coach or guest performer in seasons to come. Either way, music is in his future.

“I want to do music. I want to do live concerts. I love performing live,” Tongi said in a phone interview Thursday. “I learned through ‘American Idol’ that when you close your eyes, you get into it and you just go to a different place, and you take those people that are watching with you. It’s such a good experience.”

After his poignant rendition of “Monsters” during the judges’ audition and his uniquely personal performances of “What A Wonderful World” and “Lava,” among other songs, Tongi survived as one of three finalists in the show’s finale on May 21. He dazzled viewers with a hana hou performance of “Monsters” as a duet with the song’s writer, James Blunt, and then made a surprising decision to use a Jawaiian song, “Cool Down” by Kolohe Kai, as his “hometown dedication song” in the final round of competition.

When “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest announced that Tongi was the new “American Idol” champion, his family members, friends and neighbors who’d been watching the show in Hauula went crazy, and Tongi’s supporters and fans worldwide celebrated.

Asked what he was thinking as he waited that final minute before Seacrest announced his name, Tongi replied that he was “preparing” himself for whatever was going to happen, win or not.

“Whatever happens, you have to be ready,” Tongi said, adding that almost as soon as his mother, Lillie, congratulated him on the win, she told him to go to bed early because he had to fly cross-country the next day and be fresh and rested for an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

The win makes Tongi the newest member of the elite group of “American Idol” winners, who include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks and Fantasia Barrino.

“That’s crazy to me, it’s such an honor, because you know these guys that are ‘American Idol’ winners are great. There’s a lot of talent, and to be up there as one of the winners with them is a crazy feeling,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on two of the songs he’d chosen, Tongi said it was fun to meet Blunt “because he’s such a nice person. He’s such a kind soul and such a cool guy.” He said he performed “Cool Down” as a tribute to some of the artists he had grown up listening to in Hawaii.

“I wanted to represent them. I wanted to represent the people,” Tongi said.

While on the subject of Hawaii, Tongi confessed that he was surprised that almost 14,000 people turned out for his parade and free homecoming concert May 16 at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku.

“I didn’t think people would show up like that. I should have known better because my Polynesian people, they got my back. People in the community, everybody in Kahuku, everybody on the island, they just came out to support, and I want to thank them,” he said.

“And it was so cool that Jack Johnson was there. Jack Johnson is one of my idols. I grew up listening to him. He is such a cool guy. I love that man.”

And to all the kids who watched him win “American Idol” and who may soon be buying his music, Tongi wanted to share the message that dreams can come true.

“I want to show people that you can follow your dream and, you know, just don’t be afraid. Don’t let people say you can’t do it because if you just set your mind to it, you can do it,” he said. “I thought it was just something people were saying, but it’s the truth. If you just set your mind to it, you can do it.”