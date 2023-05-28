comscore Vermeer film puts historic art exhibit on screen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Vermeer film puts historic art exhibit on screen

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART Vermeer’s “The Girl With the Pearl Earring.”

    COURTESY HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART

    Vermeer’s “The Girl With the Pearl Earring.”

  • COURTESY HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART U.K.-based filmmaker David Bickerstaff details Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer’s “The Milkmaid.”

    COURTESY HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART

    U.K.-based filmmaker David Bickerstaff details Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer’s “The Milkmaid.”

The intimate, scenes-of-daily-life paintings of the 17th-century Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) have been considered masterworks since his work was “rediscovered” by European art critics in the 19th century. Read more

Previous Story
Pandemic response film up for honor

Scroll Up