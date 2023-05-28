comscore Seabird restoration project underway at Na Pali Coast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Seabird restoration project underway at Na Pali Coast

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY ANDRE RAINE Students from Island School on Kauai painted nest boxes for the area.

  • COURTESY ANDRE RAINE Hallux Ecosystem Restoration helped bring back the uau kani, a native species of seabird, to Nualolo Kai by implementing predator control in the area.

The Na Pali Coast ‘Ohana and the Division of State Parks are among the partners heading a seabird restoration project at a culturally significant area along the remote Na Pali Coast of Kauai. Read more

