Scoreboard – May 28, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

AWARDS

Radford High School

Most Outstanding Athletes

Spring Sports

Softball: Niuenu Elisara

Baseball: Matai‘o Tauanu‘u

Judo: Kaiden Writesel

Golf: Magnes Corpuz

Tennis: Kendall Allman (girls); Aiden Gorman (boys)

Track and Field: Amelia Stebe (girls); Michael Abunimeh (boys)

Boys Volleyball: Keahi Kaneakua

Cheerleading: Makenna Ching, Taejah Ray Telles-Kuwahara

Fall Sports

Football: Olijah Gomez

Girls Volleyball: Lesina Matatumua- Vermeulen

Air Riflery: Sydney Edwards (girls); Kai Gaukel (boys)

Bowling: Evy Ferreira (girls); Alex Forester (boys)

Cross Country: Amelia Stebe (girls); Nathaniel Burness (boys)

Winter Sports

Boys Basketball: Hawkins Souffrant

Paddling: Alexis and Rachel Cajimat (girls); Colin Bergey (boys)

Soccer: Niueni Elisara, Caroline Geertsema (girls); Robert Wilson (boys)

Swimming: Isabella Minaudo (girls); Michael Leija (boys)

Wrestling: Isabella Martinez (girls); Boyd Durand (boys)

Special Awards

Robert K. Stevens Principal

Sportsmanship Award ($500): JR Stevens, JuJu Donato

Scholar Athlete of the Year ($1,000): Jonathan Benchoff, Alexis Cajimat

Spectrum Most Outstanding Athlete ($1,000): Michael Abunimeh, Taejah Ray Telles-Kuwahara

John E. Velasco Award: Kalob Victorino- Avilla

LANAI HIGH SCHOOL

Coaches Awards

Cross Country: Queences Manuel (girls); Jacob Janikowski (boys)

Volleyball: Miyah Vila (girls); Jeff Agcoili Jr. (boys)

Basketball: Haley Ostrander (girls); Sam Dimaya III (boys)

Tennis: Lucie Reese (girls); MJ Etrata (boys)

Paddling: Sharmaine Elan (girls); Nathaniel Amby (boys)

8-Player Football: Ryan Noble, Sam Dimaya III, Reese Etrata

Softball: Keala Montgomery

Baseball: Shawn Abraham

Wrestling: CK Oliva

Scholar Athletes: Talia Agliam, Carl Padron

Sportsmanship Award: Souina Seiuli, Jacob Janikowski

Most Inspirational Athletes: Keala Montgomery, Sam Dimaya III

Most Outstanding Athletes: Keala Montgomery, Diesel Del Rosario