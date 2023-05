Scoreboard – May 28, 2023

AWARDS Radford High School Most Outstanding Athletes Spring Sports Softball: Niuenu Elisara Baseball: Matai‘o Tauanu‘u Judo: Kaiden Writesel Golf: Magnes Corpuz Tennis: Kendall Allman (girls); Aiden Gorman (boys) Track and Field: Amelia Stebe (girls); Michael Abunimeh (boys) Boys Volleyball: Keahi Kaneakua Cheerleading: Makenna Ching, Taejah Ray Telles-Kuwahara Fall Sports Football: Olijah Gomez Girls Volleyball: Lesina Matatumua- Vermeulen Air Riflery: Sydney Edwards (girls); Kai Gaukel (boys) Bowling: Evy Ferreira (girls); Alex Forester (boys) Cross Country: Amelia Stebe (girls); Nathaniel Burness (boys) Winter Sports Boys Basketball: Hawkins Souffrant Paddling: Alexis and Rachel Cajimat (girls); Colin Bergey (boys) Soccer: Niueni Elisara, Caroline Geertsema (girls); Robert Wilson (boys) Swimming: Isabella Minaudo (girls); Michael Leija (boys) Wrestling: Isabella Martinez (girls); Boyd Durand (boys) Special Awards Robert K. Stevens Principal Sportsmanship Award ($500): JR Stevens, JuJu Donato Scholar Athlete of the Year ($1,000): Jonathan Benchoff, Alexis Cajimat Spectrum Most Outstanding Athlete ($1,000): Michael Abunimeh, Taejah Ray Telles-Kuwahara John E. Velasco Award: Kalob Victorino- Avilla

