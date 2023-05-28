Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 28, 2023
Lance Wong of Honolulu spotted the Aloha Restaurant in Hoi An, Vietnam, in October. Photo by Stan Miyamoto.
While waiting to check into their hotel, Kaneohe residents Kalei and Healani Beirne took a walk and found Abunai Poke inside the Bourse food hall in Philadelphia in October. Photo by Lisa Urbshot.
Aiea residents Amanda, from left, Alyssa and Lisa Giang discovered the Hawaiian Shave Ice stand while shopping at the Woodburn Premium Outlets in Woodburn, Ore., in August. Photo by Thuan Giang.
