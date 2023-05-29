Green comes to aid of ailing woman at Memorial Day ceremony

Gov. Josh Green, America’s only sitting governor who is also a medical doctor, came off the stage at the Memorial Day ceremony today at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe to come to the aid of a woman in the audience who had a medical emergency.

Green helped the woman, who was seated near the front of the audience. She also was assisted by a one-star general and other military personnel while a band played.

Brooke Wilson, Green’s chief of staff, said, “She had a seizure and he had to jump off the stage and help her.”

An ambulance crew responded about 1:45 p.m. but the woman, who is approximately in her 50s, declined treatment, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for the city’s Emergency Services Department.

As lieutenant governor, Green worked weekend shifts as a medical room doctor in Kohala Hospital in Kona.

Earlier this month, Green and others helped kick out the windshield of a vehicle that went airborne on Waikoloa Road on Hawaii island while Green was en route to a ceremony in Waikoloa.

The vehicle flipped several times before it landed upside down in a gulch. The driver sustained scrapes and bruises in the single-vehicle crash. “His seat belt saved him honestly,” Green said at the time.