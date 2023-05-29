Letter: A struggle trying to vote for neighborhood board

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We followed the instructions that were mailed to us for online voting on our neighborhood board ballot. After going through the process, the result was, “Unable to submit your vote. Read more

We followed the instructions that were mailed to us for online voting on our neighborhood board ballot. After going through the process, the result was, “Unable to submit your vote. Please try again.” My wife and I each tried different browsers at different times of the day and night, with the same results every time.

A phone call to the elections hotline was greeted with bewilderment. They had no solution except to recommend that we drive to the Dillingham office and use their computer, which we did. The voting failed there as well. They promised to mail us a paper ballot; and in fact they did, so we did get to vote.

Mahalo, Honolulu government for your untested process apparently designed to prevent voting. Are the election results even valid?

Rich Carpenter

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter