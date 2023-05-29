comscore Letter: Vote to allow gun sales a dereliction of duty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Vote to allow gun sales a dereliction of duty

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When is enough, enough? As I read the report on “How your lawmakers voted” (Star-Advertiser, May 22), I was appalled to see what passed in the U.S. House of Representatives regarding the sale of used firearms to federal law enforcement officers. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Lantern-floating helps to honor fallen military

Scroll Up