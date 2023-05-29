comscore Off The News: El Nino and Central Pacific cyclones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: El Nino and Central Pacific cyclones

  • Today

Hawaii and the Central Pacific region may experience an above-normal number of hurricanes this season, which officially begins Thursday, with four to seven tropical cyclones as compared to four or five in a “normal” season, according to data-crunching by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Read more

