Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan rightly stepped out with a public advisory after Kapolei Middle School on Thursday dodged a bullet, figuratively. Because a pupil allegedly had shown off a handgun at school, in these days of gun violence concerns, that merited a news conference on the issue.

Logan joined the many who breathed a sigh of relief when the incident was reported and the gun confiscated safely. Parents, he said, see that your firearms are kept safely at home. We’ve been warned.