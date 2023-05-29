comscore Hawaii moves to lure mainland doctors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii moves to lure mainland doctors

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

Doctors from other states may soon be able to quickly acquire licenses to practice medicine in Hawaii after state lawmakers passed a bill this month enabling the governor to join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, an agreement among states that streamlines the licensing process. Read more

