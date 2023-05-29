Hawaii private-school tuitions rise with inflation
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018
Punahou School, above, is the fourth most expensive private school in the state with an annual tuition of $30,480. Horizons Academy of Maui tops the list at $50,400.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree