Hawaii private-school tuitions rise with inflation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii private-school tuitions rise with inflation

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Punahou School, above, is the fourth most expensive private school in the state with an annual tuition of $30,480. Horizons Academy of Maui tops the list at $50,400.

    Punahou School, above, is the fourth most expensive private school in the state with an annual tuition of $30,480. Horizons Academy of Maui tops the list at $50,400.

While increases in the average tuition for Hawaii’s private schools statewide for this fall will be smaller than expected at about 2.3%, some prominent schools are raising their tuition by much more as they start to catch up with the past two years’ inflation and rate hikes that were delayed or cut back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

