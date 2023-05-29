Waipio soccer complex to close for June maintenance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, which covers 288 acres and is designed to serve 30,000 soccer players from around the island, will close for all of June to complete needed soccer field maintenance and related repairs, the city announced recently.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says the closure of the complex at 93-061 Waipio Point Access Road in Waipahu will allow the city to revitalize fields and facilities. That work includes aerating, clearing top thatch buildup, weed control, fertilizing, soil cultivation, irrigation repairs, sidewalk maintenance, renovating traffic islands, power washing and additional water feature inspections and repairs, the city said.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of park users as we conduct this necessary maintenance, with the goal of rejuvenating the fields and bringing the facilities up to pristine condition,” Nate Serota, a parks department spokesperson, said in a written statement.

The city notes park staff have been working with regular park users and permittees on finding alternate locations for play during the closure. This schedule of work is weather-dependent and might require additional time if needed. A similar facility closure was conducted in 2022, with this annual maintenance scheduled to take place in June for the foreseeable future, the city said.

“This is the second year in a row we have done this kind of closure for the month of June, so staff work with the leagues ahead of time to accommodate them,” Serota told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser via email.

In other parts of the United States, sports fields will often be closed seasonally to rehabilitate them, he said.

“Our year-round good weather makes it difficult to find a time to rest the fields, so within the past couple of years we have started taking more of a seasoned approach of having scheduled closures to rehabilitate the condition of the fields and improve their quality,” he said.

Other fields — such as Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park and Kapiolani Regional Park — would have closures for similar maintenance, including aeration and fertilizing, he added.

According to the city, Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex is the first and only soccer facility of its kind in the state, with 21 regulation fields and a 5,000-seat stadium with lights for evening events. The stadium also features locker rooms, restrooms, offices, a referee room and storage areas.

The complex is the home field for the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team, the city said. And, according to the city, the facility may be used to raise revenues by attracting soccer teams from the mainland, as well as other countries, that wish to practice or sponsor tournaments there.

For more information, visit the complex’s website at bit.ly/WaipioSoccer or call 808-768-6883.