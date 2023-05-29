comscore Waipio soccer complex to close for June maintenance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waipio soccer complex to close for June maintenance

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

The Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, which covers 288 acres and is designed to serve 30,000 soccer players from around the island, will close for all of June to complete needed soccer field maintenance and related repairs, the city announced recently. Read more

