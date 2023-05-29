Ex-’Bow Rojas waiting for upswing on a roller-coaster season
- By Jon Marks Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona’s Josh Rojas hit against the Phillies on Monday in Philadelphia.
JON MARKS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Josh Rojas in the clubhouse before Monday’s game.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas was drafted out of Hawaii in 2017. He batted .269 last year but is hitting .248 this year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree