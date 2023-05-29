Walk-off HR an epic cap to a UH baseball season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii and coach Rich Hill, center, celebrated seniors, from left, Cameron Hagan, Zach Losey, Dalton Renne and Jacob Igawa after Saturday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium. Matt Wong, a sixth-year senior, was honored last year.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors players celebrated with Seniors Cameron Hagan (15), Zach Losey (19), Dalton Renne (22) and Jacob Igawa (26) after a game between the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos played on Senior Night at Les Murakami Stadium.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Stone Miyao, without a jersey, was mobbed by teammates who ripped off his shirt after Miyao hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. The homer capped the season and started the celebration of senior night (below) at Les Murakami Stadium.