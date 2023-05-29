comscore Walk-off HR an epic cap to a UH baseball season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Walk-off HR an epic cap to a UH baseball season

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii and coach Rich Hill, center, celebrated seniors, from left, Cameron Hagan, Zach Losey, Dalton Renne and Jacob Igawa after Saturday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium. Matt Wong, a sixth-year senior, was honored last year.

    Hawaii and coach Rich Hill, center, celebrated seniors, from left, Cameron Hagan, Zach Losey, Dalton Renne and Jacob Igawa after Saturday's game at Les Murakami Stadium. Matt Wong, a sixth-year senior, was honored last year.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Rainbow Warriors players celebrated with Seniors Cameron Hagan (15), Zach Losey (19), Dalton Renne (22) and Jacob Igawa (26) after a game between the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos played on Senior Night at Les Murakami Stadium.

    Hawaii Rainbow Warriors players celebrated with Seniors Cameron Hagan (15), Zach Losey (19), Dalton Renne (22) and Jacob Igawa (26) after a game between the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos played on Senior Night at Les Murakami Stadium.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Stone Miyao, without a jersey, was mobbed by teammates who ripped off his shirt after Miyao hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. The homer capped the season and started the celebration of senior night (below) at Les Murakami Stadium.

    Hawaii's Stone Miyao, without a jersey, was mobbed by teammates who ripped off his shirt after Miyao hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. The homer capped the season and started the celebration of senior night (below) at Les Murakami Stadium.

In Saturday’s perfect ending to an intriguing baseball season, second baseman Stone Miyao drilled a walk-off, two-run homer in Hawaii’s 13-11 victory over UC Santa Barbara in front of what remained of a sold-out crowd at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

