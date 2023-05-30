Letter: Governmental response isn’t the only solution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Disney’s efforts to promote tolerance of the LGBTQ community sparked a governmental response in Florida. But this agenda in Hollywood is not unique to one studio; it has been used since the late 1940s to promote racial tolerance, albeit unevenly. Read more

Disney’s efforts to promote tolerance of the LGBTQ community sparked a governmental response in Florida. But this agenda in Hollywood is not unique to one studio; it has been used since the late 1940s to promote racial tolerance, albeit unevenly.

That raises a larger question: Before we ask what is the best government policy, shouldn’t we ask if there should even be a government policy?

In a review of films since around 2005, I found several storylines promoted the idea of the noble murder- suicide: a hero who kills many, but dies in the process, all in the name of a cause. Such films include “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Rogue One,” and “No Time to Die.”

Maybe a better way to handle this is to lobby the Motion Picture Association of America to put something into its rating system as a disclosure to parents, such as “NT” = Non-Traditional.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter