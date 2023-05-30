Editorial | Letters Letter: Governmental response isn’t the only solution Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Disney’s efforts to promote tolerance of the LGBTQ community sparked a governmental response in Florida. But this agenda in Hollywood is not unique to one studio; it has been used since the late 1940s to promote racial tolerance, albeit unevenly. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Disney’s efforts to promote tolerance of the LGBTQ community sparked a governmental response in Florida. But this agenda in Hollywood is not unique to one studio; it has been used since the late 1940s to promote racial tolerance, albeit unevenly. That raises a larger question: Before we ask what is the best government policy, shouldn’t we ask if there should even be a government policy? In a review of films since around 2005, I found several storylines promoted the idea of the noble murder- suicide: a hero who kills many, but dies in the process, all in the name of a cause. Such films include “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Rogue One,” and “No Time to Die.” Maybe a better way to handle this is to lobby the Motion Picture Association of America to put something into its rating system as a disclosure to parents, such as “NT” = Non-Traditional. Lloyd Lim Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Vote to allow gun sales a dereliction of duty