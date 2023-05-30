comscore Letter: Governmental response isn’t the only solution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Governmental response isn’t the only solution

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Disney’s efforts to promote tolerance of the LGBTQ community sparked a governmental response in Florida. But this agenda in Hollywood is not unique to one studio; it has been used since the late 1940s to promote racial tolerance, albeit unevenly. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Vote to allow gun sales a dereliction of duty

Scroll Up